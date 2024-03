Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley did her best imitation of pro wrestling legend Rikishi during a live event on Saturday night in a match against Nia Jax and Shayna Bazler, and it caught the attention of her fiancée.

Back in the WWE Hall of Famer’s prime, Rikishi would hit opponents with the "stink face" – putting his rear end in the face of almost anyone who would be dazed in the corner of the ring.

Ripley, the RAW women’s champion, performed the same move on Jax. Her fiancée, All Elite Wrestling star Buddy Matthews, had a cheeky reaction.

"Weekly occurrence for me," he wrote on X.

She won the match over Jax and Baszler.

Ripley and Matthews began dating in 2022 and got engaged in August 2023. Matthews was with the WWE from 2013-2021 and joined AEW in 2022 to team up with pro wrestlers known as Malakai Black and Brody King and formed the House of Black faction.

Ripley is on her road to WrestleMania 40 and is scheduled to defend her Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch. Ripley has been the women’s champion for nearly a year after defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in 2023.

She has not been involved in a loss since she teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to go up against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria in a tag-team match at Heatwave.

Her last title defense came in a win over Jax at Elimination Chamber in her home country of Australia.