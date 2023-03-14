Expand / Collapse search
WWE star Big E's injury anniversary leads to 'death threats' toward wrestler who injured him

Big E is one of the most notable names in WWE currently and been out of action while recovering from a neck injury

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It has been about one year since WWE star Big E suffered a broken neck during an episode of "Friday Night Smackdown," and the wrestler who performed the move is still taking heat on social media.

Ridge Holland, who delivered the belly-to-belly maneuver that landed Big E on the top of his head, wrote on social media he was being labeled a "racist" and received threats as the anniversary of Big E’s injury came around.

Honorary pace car driver, WWE superstar Big E prepares for his pace car ride prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Honorary pace car driver, WWE superstar Big E prepares for his pace car ride prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"Death threats. Threats to my family. Lobbying for me to lose my job. Being labeled as racist. Great stuff keep ‘em coming," Holland wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Big E has not wrestled since, and he is unsure if or when he will be able to return to the ring. He gave an injury update to TMZ Sports last week.

From left to right, Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston speak onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Jan. 9, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

From left to right, Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston speak onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Jan. 9, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

"I gotta see what the scans say," the former WWE champion said. "Talk to doctors, and then go from there. Right now, before I know anything, I'm not going to make any rush to judgments or anything. See how everything looks."

As for Holland, he has been appearing on house shows as WWE gears up for WrestleMania 39. He appeared on "Friday Night SmackDown!" on Feb. 3 and teamed up with Butch for a match against The Vikings Raiders. However, the Raiders would win via pinfall. 

Big E, left, competes with Drew McIntyre during the World Wrestling Entertainment Crown Jewel pay-per-view in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 21, 2021.

Big E, left, competes with Drew McIntyre during the World Wrestling Entertainment Crown Jewel pay-per-view in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 21, 2021. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Holland picked up a win via pinfall over Cruz Del Toro at the Road to WrestleMania SuperShow back on March 5.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.