Wrexham star Paul Mullin scores heroic goal, dons 'Deadpool' mask

For anyone who watches "Welcome to Wrexham," striker Paul Mullin may seem like a superhero figure as he has helped his team compete for promotion since he joined the club during the 2021-22 season.

On Tuesday night, for a brief moment, Mullin was.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He scored for Wrexham within the first 18 minutes of the team’s 2-1 victory over Salford City in a Football League Trophy match. He then donned a "Deadpool" mask to celebrate and pay homage to one of the club's co-owners, Ryan Reynolds.

Mullin has a part in the latest Deadpool movie, "Deadpool & Wolverine." He plays the character "Welshpool." It was a great celebration for a player whose season has been marred by injuries.

He joined the club before the start of the 2021-22 season, coming over from Cambridge United in League Two. He had 26 goals in his first year and has been with the team as it has climbed the ladder.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST CROIX BETHUNE OUT FOR REST OF NWSL SEASON, WEEK AFTER TOSSING FIRST PITCH AT MLB GAME

Wrexham was in the National League from 2015 to 2023. The club won the league and earned promotion after the 2022-23 season. Wrexham then finished second in League Two last season and earned promotion to League One.

In five matches so far this season, the team is in first place with a long season to go.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

League One is at the third level of the English Football League system. Level two is the Championship and the top tier level is the Premier League, where clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and 17 other clubs play.