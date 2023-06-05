Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC demolished US women's national team during tournament with $1M prize

Wrexham posted 12 goals to the USWNT's zero in the contest

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Wrexham AFC, the Wales-based soccer squad owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, did not hold back when they faced a U.S. women’s soccer team during the inaugural The Soccer Tournament this past weekend in North Carolina. 

Both teams were made up of current, former and special guest players of Wrexham and the USWNT respectively, and the men ran up a 12-0 final score to win and move on to the next round.

Seven of those goals were scored in 20 minutes, as Wrexham poured it on early and coasted to victory. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Reynolds points

Ryan Reynolds, Co-Owner of Wrexham Football Club celebrates with players of Wrexham Men's and Women's sides during a Wrexham FC bus parade following their respective title winning seasons in the Vanarama National League and Genero Adran North, on May 2, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Why was Wrexham trying so hard? This first-time tournament had a grand prize of $1 million dollars, so it didn’t matter that the score got lopsided early. 

The women’s national team was unable to get a goal on the board with only five shot attempts on goal, while Wrexham had 39 chances on goal. 

HOLLYWOOD ENDING: RYAN REYNOLDS', ROB MCILHENNEY'S WREXHAM RED DRAGONS PROMOTED TO ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Soccer legend Mia Hamm was managing the 7-on-7 team, while retired notable players like Heather O’Reilly and Lori Lindsey were on the field for the women’s national team. 

"We’re super Proud," O’Reilly told NBC Sports after the game despite the harsh box score. "Hopefully we’ve proved to anybody just go for it, just live. What’s the worst that could happen? We lose 16-0 to Wrexham? We don’t care because we’re living, we’re being bold and we’re being brave. Here we have two amazing products that American soccer fans are getting behind. It’s just a ton of fun and it’s brought all of us together."

This tournament had a new twist on soccer, as there were no offsides, no draws, no slide tackles and other rules that are not traditional on the pitch. 

General view of soccer pitch

General view of the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham Football Club  (Stephen Pond - PA Images via Getty Images)

But Wrexham wasn’t even able to get to the million dollar prize at the end of the tournament. 

Instead, it was Newtown Pride FC that won it all over SLC FC on Sunday. 

While this women's national team gave their all in this local tournament, the real squad continues to gear up for the Women's World Cup in July. They have one more tune-up match against Wales before the group stages begin in Australia and New Zealand. 

Wrexham AFC logo

A general view of The Racecourse Ground the home stadium of Wrexham AFC with a badge on the side of the main stand during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and York City at the Racecourse Ground on March 25, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The women's national team will take on Vietnam on July 21. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.