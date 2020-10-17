World Series history: Dodgers are looking for title No. 7, while the Rays hope for their first
A brief look at the history of the championship
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet in the 2020 World Series.
The Dodgers will be looking for its seventh World Series title after beating the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles is in its third World Series in the last four years but has not won the title since 1988.
The Rays are looking for their first World Series title in franchise history after beating the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Tampa Bay was in the World Series in 2008 but lost in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Both teams will be trying to make their marks on history.
No team has come close to the dominance in the World Series like the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers have the most World Series titles out of any MLB franchise with 27. The St. Louis Cardinals have the second most with 11 and the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox each have nine.
The Washington Nationals are the most recent World Series champs. But they failed to make the playoffs in the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season.
Read below for a look back at past winners.
**
2010s
The World Series in the 2010s saw some long streaks being broken. The Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time since 1908. The Kansas City Royals won the World Series for the first time since 1985. The Washington Nationals won the title for the first time ever. The San Francisco Giants won three titles in five years. The New York Yankees didn’t win in the decade – the first time that’s happened since the 1980s.
2019: WASHINGTON NATIONALS
2018: BOSTON RED SOX
2017: HOUSTON ASTROS
2016: CHICAGO CUBS
2015: KANSAS CITY ROYALS
2014: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
2013: BOSTON RED SOX
2012: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
2011: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
2010: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
**
2000s
The New York Yankees capped the 2000s with their 27th World Series championship — the team's first since 2000. The Boston Red Sox took home their first title since 1918 in 2004, coming back from a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series against the Yankees. The Florida Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks also took home championships in the decade.
2009: NEW YORK YANKEES
2008: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
2007: BOSTON RED SOX
2006: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
2005: CHICAGO WHITE SOX
2004: BOSTON RED SOX
2003: FLORIDA MARLINS
2002: ANAHEIM ANGELS
2001: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
2000: NEW YORK YANKEES
**
1990s
The Yankees and the Atlanta Braves dominated the 1990s. Atlanta won the Series in 1995 and won the National League Championship Series in 1991, 1992, 1996, and 1999 but only have the one ring to show for it. The Yankees took home three titles in four years and then won in 2000. The Marlins won their first World Series in 1997 over the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinnati Reds started the decade with a title over the Oakland A’s. The Toronto Blue Jays won back-to-back titles – the first Canadian team to win.
1999: NEW YORK YANKEES
1998: NEW YORK YANKEES
1997: FLORIDA MARLINS
1996: NEW YORK YANKEES
1995: ATLANTA BRAVES
1994: NO WORLD SERIES
1993: TORONTO BLUE JAYS
1992: TORONTO BLUE JAYS
1991: MINNESOTA TWINS
1990: CINCINNATI REDS
**
1980s
The Athletics and Giants played in the Bay Area series, which had a terrifying earthquake interrupt play for a bit. The New York Mets added to the Boston Red Sox’s headaches with a dramatic victory in 1986. The Los Angeles Dodgers were the only team to win the World Series twice in the 10-year period.
1989: OAKLAND ATHLETICS
1988: LOS ANGELES DODGERS
1987: MINNESOTA TWINS
1986: NEW YORK METS
1985: KANSAS CITY ROYALS
1984: DETROIT TIGERS
1983: BALTIMORE ORIOLES
1982: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
1981: LOS ANGELES DODGERS
1980: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
**
1970s
The Athletics dominated the 1970s, winning three consecutive titles from 1972 to 1974. The Reds and the Yankees also won back-to-back titles in the era. Dynasties were born in this era.
1979: PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1978: NEW YORK YANKEES
1977: NEW YORK YANKEES
1976: CINCINNATI REDS
1975: CINCINNATI REDS
1974: OAKLAND ATHLETICS
1973: OAKLAND ATHLETICS
1972: OAKLAND ATHLETICS
1971: PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1970: BALTIMORE ORIOLES
**
1960s
The “Miracle” Mets capped off the 1960s with the franchise’s first-ever World Series. The 1969 Mets were the first team to win the National League Championship Series to get to the World Series. Before that, the best teams in the league would just go head-to-head for the World Series. The Yankees and Dodgers each had two World Series victories in the decade.
1969: NEW YORK METS
1968: DETROIT TIGERS
1967: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
1966: BALTIMORE ORIOLES
1965: LOS ANGELES DODGERS
1964: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
1963: LOS ANGELES DODGERS
1962: NEW YORK YANKEES
1961: NEW YORK YANKEES
1960: PITTSBURGH PIRATES
**
1950s
The Yankees reigned supreme in the 1950s. From 1950 to 1954, the Yankees were World Series champions and they won the title again in 1956 and 1958. New York really set the bar for what the organization would expect year in and year out.
1959: LOS ANGELES DODGERS
1958: NEW YORK YANKEES
1957: MILWAUKEE BRAVES
1956: NEW YORK YANKEES
1955: BROOKLYN DODGERS
1954: NEW YORK YANKEES
1953: NEW YORK YANKEES
1952: NEW YORK YANKEES
1951: NEW YORK YANKEES
1950: NEW YORK YANKEES
**
1940s
It was more of the same in the 1940s. The Yankees and Cardinals were the top teams in baseball. New York won four times and the Cardinals won three times.
1949: NEW YORK YANKEES
1948: CLEVELAND INDIANS
1947: NEW YORK YANKEES
1946: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
1945: DETROIT TIGERS
1944: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
1943: NEW YORK YANKEES
1942: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
1941: NEW YORK YANKEES
1940: CINCINNATI REDS
**
1930s
The Yankees finished the 1930s winning the final four World Series of the decade. The Yankees won five World Series titles in the 1930s. The Cardinals also had two titles in the decade.
1939: NEW YORK YANKEES
1938: NEW YORK YANKEES
1937: NEW YORK YANKEES
1936: NEW YORK YANKEES
1935: DETROIT TIGERS
1934: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
1933: NEW YORK YANKEES
1932: NEW YORK YANKEES
1931: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
1930: PHILADELPHIA ATHLETICS
**
1920s
The Yankees won their first World Series in 1923 with Babe Ruth, Wally Pipp and Herb Pennock on the team. The team would win three titles in that decade. The New York Giants also had two titles.
1929: PHILADELPHIA ATHLETICS
1928: NEW YORK YANKEES
1927: NEW YORK YANKEES
1926: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
1925: PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1924: WASHINGTON SENATORS
1923: NEW YORK YANKEES
1922: NEW YORK GIANTS
1921: NEW YORK GIANTS
1920: CLEVELAND INDIANS
**
1910s
The Red Sox dominated the 1910s. Boston won four World Series titles including their last one in 1918. It would take until 2004 for them to win a title again and legend had it was because the team sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees. Whether it was true or not, “The Curse of the Bambino” paid enormous dividends for the Red Sox and the Yankees.
The league was also plagued by the Black Sox Scandal in the 1919 World Series which accused eight players, including "Shoeless" Joe Jackson of throwing the World Series. All men involved were banned from baseball
1919: CINCINNATI REDS
1918: BOSTON RED SOX
1917: CHICAGO WHITE SOX
1916: BOSTON RED SOX
1915: BOSTON RED SOX
1914: BOSTON BRAVES
1913: PHILADELPHIA ATHLETICS
1912: BOSTON RED SOX
1911: PHILADELPHIA ATHLETICS
1910: PHILADELPHIA ATHLETICS
**
1900s
There was no Major League Baseball World Series prior to the 1903 season. National League teams would either play each other or American Association teams. From 1884 to 1892, the Providence Grays, St. Louis Browns, Detroit Wolverines, New York Giants, and Boston Americans would all be champions before the 1903 game.
The Boston Americans defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 in a best-of-eight-games series. The next World Series would be played in 1905.
1909: PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1908: CHICAGO CUBS
1907: CHICAGO CUBS
1906: CHICAGO WHITE SOX
1905: NEW YORK GIANTS
1904: NO POSTSEASON
1903: BOSTON AMERICANS