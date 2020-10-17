World Series history: Dodgers are looking for title No. 7, while the Rays hope for their first

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet in the 2020 World Series.

The Dodgers will be looking for its seventh World Series title after beating the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles is in its third World Series in the last four years but has not won the title since 1988.

The Rays are looking for their first World Series title in franchise history after beating the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Tampa Bay was in the World Series in 2008 but lost in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Both teams will be trying to make their marks on history.

No team has come close to the dominance in the World Series like the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers have the most World Series titles out of any MLB franchise with 27. The St. Louis Cardinals have the second most with 11 and the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox each have nine.

The Washington Nationals are the most recent World Series champs. But they failed to make the playoffs in the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season.

Read below for a look back at past winners.

2010s

The World Series in the 2010s saw some long streaks being broken. The Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time since 1908. The Kansas City Royals won the World Series for the first time since 1985. The Washington Nationals won the title for the first time ever. The San Francisco Giants won three titles in five years. The New York Yankees didn’t win in the decade – the first time that’s happened since the 1980s.

2019: WASHINGTON NATIONALS

2018: BOSTON RED SOX

2017: HOUSTON ASTROS

2016: CHICAGO CUBS

2015: KANSAS CITY ROYALS

2014: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2013: BOSTON RED SOX

2012: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2011: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

2010: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2000s

The New York Yankees capped the 2000s with their 27th World Series championship — the team's first since 2000. The Boston Red Sox took home their first title since 1918 in 2004, coming back from a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series against the Yankees. The Florida Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks also took home championships in the decade.

2009: NEW YORK YANKEES

2008: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2007: BOSTON RED SOX

2006: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

2005: CHICAGO WHITE SOX

2004: BOSTON RED SOX

2003: FLORIDA MARLINS

2002: ANAHEIM ANGELS

2001: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

2000: NEW YORK YANKEES

1990s

The Yankees and the Atlanta Braves dominated the 1990s. Atlanta won the Series in 1995 and won the National League Championship Series in 1991, 1992, 1996, and 1999 but only have the one ring to show for it. The Yankees took home three titles in four years and then won in 2000. The Marlins won their first World Series in 1997 over the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinnati Reds started the decade with a title over the Oakland A’s. The Toronto Blue Jays won back-to-back titles – the first Canadian team to win.

1999: NEW YORK YANKEES

1998: NEW YORK YANKEES

1997: FLORIDA MARLINS

1996: NEW YORK YANKEES

1995: ATLANTA BRAVES

1994: NO WORLD SERIES

1993: TORONTO BLUE JAYS

1992: TORONTO BLUE JAYS

1991: MINNESOTA TWINS

1990: CINCINNATI REDS

1980s

The Athletics and Giants played in the Bay Area series, which had a terrifying earthquake interrupt play for a bit. The New York Mets added to the Boston Red Sox’s headaches with a dramatic victory in 1986. The Los Angeles Dodgers were the only team to win the World Series twice in the 10-year period.

1989: OAKLAND ATHLETICS

1988: LOS ANGELES DODGERS

1987: MINNESOTA TWINS

1986: NEW YORK METS

1985: KANSAS CITY ROYALS

1984: DETROIT TIGERS

1983: BALTIMORE ORIOLES

1982: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

1981: LOS ANGELES DODGERS

1980: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

1970s

The Athletics dominated the 1970s, winning three consecutive titles from 1972 to 1974. The Reds and the Yankees also won back-to-back titles in the era. Dynasties were born in this era.

1979: PITTSBURGH PIRATES

1978: NEW YORK YANKEES

1977: NEW YORK YANKEES

1976: CINCINNATI REDS

1975: CINCINNATI REDS

1974: OAKLAND ATHLETICS

1973: OAKLAND ATHLETICS

1972: OAKLAND ATHLETICS

1971: PITTSBURGH PIRATES

1970: BALTIMORE ORIOLES

1960s

The “Miracle” Mets capped off the 1960s with the franchise’s first-ever World Series. The 1969 Mets were the first team to win the National League Championship Series to get to the World Series. Before that, the best teams in the league would just go head-to-head for the World Series. The Yankees and Dodgers each had two World Series victories in the decade.

1969: NEW YORK METS

1968: DETROIT TIGERS

1967: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

1966: BALTIMORE ORIOLES

1965: LOS ANGELES DODGERS

1964: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

1963: LOS ANGELES DODGERS

1962: NEW YORK YANKEES

1961: NEW YORK YANKEES

1960: PITTSBURGH PIRATES

1950s

The Yankees reigned supreme in the 1950s. From 1950 to 1954, the Yankees were World Series champions and they won the title again in 1956 and 1958. New York really set the bar for what the organization would expect year in and year out.

1959: LOS ANGELES DODGERS

1958: NEW YORK YANKEES

1957: MILWAUKEE BRAVES

1956: NEW YORK YANKEES

1955: BROOKLYN DODGERS

1954: NEW YORK YANKEES

1953: NEW YORK YANKEES

1952: NEW YORK YANKEES

1951: NEW YORK YANKEES

1950: NEW YORK YANKEES

1940s

It was more of the same in the 1940s. The Yankees and Cardinals were the top teams in baseball. New York won four times and the Cardinals won three times.

1949: NEW YORK YANKEES

1948: CLEVELAND INDIANS

1947: NEW YORK YANKEES

1946: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

1945: DETROIT TIGERS

1944: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

1943: NEW YORK YANKEES

1942: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

1941: NEW YORK YANKEES

1940: CINCINNATI REDS

1930s

The Yankees finished the 1930s winning the final four World Series of the decade. The Yankees won five World Series titles in the 1930s. The Cardinals also had two titles in the decade.

1939: NEW YORK YANKEES

1938: NEW YORK YANKEES

1937: NEW YORK YANKEES

1936: NEW YORK YANKEES

1935: DETROIT TIGERS

1934: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

1933: NEW YORK YANKEES

1932: NEW YORK YANKEES

1931: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

1930: PHILADELPHIA ATHLETICS

1920s

The Yankees won their first World Series in 1923 with Babe Ruth, Wally Pipp and Herb Pennock on the team. The team would win three titles in that decade. The New York Giants also had two titles.

1929: PHILADELPHIA ATHLETICS

1928: NEW YORK YANKEES

1927: NEW YORK YANKEES

1926: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

1925: PITTSBURGH PIRATES

1924: WASHINGTON SENATORS

1923: NEW YORK YANKEES

1922: NEW YORK GIANTS

1921: NEW YORK GIANTS

1920: CLEVELAND INDIANS

1910s

The Red Sox dominated the 1910s. Boston won four World Series titles including their last one in 1918. It would take until 2004 for them to win a title again and legend had it was because the team sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees. Whether it was true or not, “The Curse of the Bambino” paid enormous dividends for the Red Sox and the Yankees.

The league was also plagued by the Black Sox Scandal in the 1919 World Series which accused eight players, including "Shoeless" Joe Jackson of throwing the World Series. All men involved were banned from baseball

1919: CINCINNATI REDS

1918: BOSTON RED SOX

1917: CHICAGO WHITE SOX

1916: BOSTON RED SOX

1915: BOSTON RED SOX

1914: BOSTON BRAVES

1913: PHILADELPHIA ATHLETICS

1912: BOSTON RED SOX

1911: PHILADELPHIA ATHLETICS

1910: PHILADELPHIA ATHLETICS

1900s

There was no Major League Baseball World Series prior to the 1903 season. National League teams would either play each other or American Association teams. From 1884 to 1892, the Providence Grays, St. Louis Browns, Detroit Wolverines, New York Giants, and Boston Americans would all be champions before the 1903 game.

The Boston Americans defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 in a best-of-eight-games series. The next World Series would be played in 1905.

1909: PITTSBURGH PIRATES

1908: CHICAGO CUBS

1907: CHICAGO CUBS

1906: CHICAGO WHITE SOX

1905: NEW YORK GIANTS

1904: NO POSTSEASON

1903: BOSTON AMERICANS