World Series Game 5 preview: Rangers can clinch title with win over Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers could clinch a World Series victory for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday night in Game 5 with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Game 4 saw a dominating performance from the Rangers even as Adolis Garcia suffered an injury and the team announced before Wednesday's game that he would miss the rest of the series. Texas won Tuesday 11-7 and are now on the doorstep of history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rangers franchise dates back to 1961 when the team was known as the Washington Senators. The team didn’t make a World Series until the 2010 season and then again in 2011. But the Rangers fell short in back-to-back years. In 2011, the Rangers had two chances to solidify a win against the St. Louis Cardinals but fell short in Games 6 and 7.

Up 3-1, the Rangers are in the best position they’ve ever been to seal the deal.

The Diamondbacks have their backs against the wall as they seek to stay alive in their World Series pursuit. Luckily, for Arizona, they look to stay afloat at Chase Field.

Here’s what else you need to know about Game 5.

Pitching matchups

Zac Gallen will get the nod for the Diamondbacks in probably the most important game of his career at this point. Gallen enters the game with a 5.27 ERA and 18 strikeouts in the postseason.

He takes on a hot-hitting Rangers team that showed on Tuesday night just how on they could be out of the gate. It will be up to him to stymie the Texas bats while hoping his teammates get hot early against Texas’ Game 5 starter, Nathan Eovaldi.

Eovaldi has a 3.52 ERA and 36 strikeouts in the postseason this year.

In Game 1, Eovaldi has eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings as the Rangers won the game 6-5. He received a no decision but now gets to wrap up a World Series for the franchise and ingrain himself into Rangers lore. Additionally, he would pick up his second World Series title with a win.

Starting lineups

Rangers

Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Evan Carter, LF Mitch Garver, DH Josh Jung, 3B Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Jonah Heim, C Leody Taveras, CF Travis Jankowski, RF

Diamondbacks

Projected, via MLB.com.

Corbin Carroll, RF Ketel Marte, 2B Gabriel Moreno, C Christian Walker, 1B Tommy Pham, DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF Alek Thomas, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

How to watch

First pitch of Game 5 of the Fall Classic is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The game is airing on FOX. In the U.S., fans can also go to MLB.TV and watch the game after authenticating with a participating Pay TV provider.