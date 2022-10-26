Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason
Published

World Series: Data reveals who baseball fans are backing in Fall Classic

The World Series kicks off Friday night

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

America loves a good underdog story.

The Philadelphia Phillies enter their first World Series since 2009 as the "David." The Houston Astros are the "Goliath," as they are in their second straight Fall Classic and their fourth in six years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans cheer after the Phillies took Game 5 and won the NLCS against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Philadelphia. 

Fans cheer after the Phillies took Game 5 and won the NLCS against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Philadelphia.  (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

According to betonline.ag, the underdogs are by far the rooting interest for the best-of-seven series – 44 states are rooting for the Phils.

The data was tracked by the betting site by tracking tweets that included each team's postseason hashtags (#RingTheBell for the Phillies, and #LevelUp for the Astros), and over 105,000 tweets were tracked.

The Phillies entered the postseason as the sixth seed in the National League. MLB expanded to 12 postseason teams – six from each league – before this season. In any other season aside from 2020, their 87-75 record would have put them on the golf course after 162 regular season games.

Bryce Harper of the Phillies celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Diego Padres to win the National League Championship Series on Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper of the Phillies celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Diego Padres to win the National League Championship Series on Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NLCS MVP BRYCE HARPER PREDICTS WORLD SERIES VICTORY: 'WE'RE GONNA BRING THIS S--T HOME'

However, they have gone on an incredible run, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card round, beating their NL East rival – and defending World Series champion – the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS, and taking down the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.

There may be plenty of reasons why only six states (Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico) are rooting for the Astros. 

For one, fans are still angry at the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. However, the Astros have proven that they can be just as, if not more, dominant without banging on trash cans, which could very much result in jealousy and a tiredness of seeing the same teams see much-desired success.

A sign referring to the Astros' cheating scandal is held by a fan during the Red Sox game against Houston during the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 18, 2021, in Boston.

A sign referring to the Astros' cheating scandal is held by a fan during the Red Sox game against Houston during the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 18, 2021, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The World Series kicks off in Houston on Friday at 8:03 p.m. ET.