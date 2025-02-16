Expand / Collapse search
World Series champion Bobby Jenks battling stomach cancer

Jenks won a World Series with the White Sox

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Bobby Jenks, a World Series champion pitcher who starred for the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox, revealed Saturday he is being treated for stomach cancer.

Jenks talked about his illness with MLB.com while at a hospital in Portugal. He expressed optimism he would be able to recover in time to return for a second season as the manager of the Windy City Thunderbolts, who play in the Frontier League.

Bobby Jenks and Toby Hall

Chicago pitcher Bobby Jenks is congratulated by catcher Toby Hall after the White Sox defeated the Giants 3-1at AT&T Park in San Francisco, May 17, 2008. (Phil Carter-USA Today Sports)

"Now it’s time to do what I got to do to get myself better and get myself more time, however you want to look at it," he told the website. "I’ll tell you one thing: I’m not going to die here in Portugal."

Jenks, 43, played seven years in the majors and was a two-time All-Star. He made 32 appearances and six saves in his rookie season in 2005. He helped the White Sox to a World Series title then.

In 2007, he retired 41 consecutive batters, which matched a record for a relief pitcher.

Bobby Jenks pitches

Chicago White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks pitches against the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, July 30, 2006. (James Lang-USA Today Sports)

He had a 3.40 ERA and 173 saves for Chicago in 329 games over six years. He spent one season with the Red Sox before walking away from the game.

The White Sox sent their well-wishes to Jenks on social media.

Bobby Jenks vs Phillies

Boston Red Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks throws against the Phillies in Philadelphia, June 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

"We stand with you, Bobby Jenks," the team wrote in an Instagram post.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.