Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Tunisia

Tunisia is in Group D with Denmark, Australia and France

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tunisia is in the World Cup for the second consecutive time but will be in a difficult group that may hinder its chances of making it to the knockout round.

Tunisia has the defending champs in France on its schedule along with Denmark and Australia. All three of those opponents are solid, and Tunisia only has two wins in the tournament dating back to its first appearance in 1978.

Tunisia won five of eight World Cup qualifying matches to get to the tournament and advanced as far as the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seifeddine Jaziri of Tunisia during a match against Brazil and at Parc des Princes Sept. 27, 2022, in Paris.

Seifeddine Jaziri of Tunisia during a match against Brazil and at Parc des Princes Sept. 27, 2022, in Paris. (Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Tunisia’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Aymen Dahmen
  • GK Bechir Ben Said
  • GK Mouez Hassen
  • GK Aymen Mathlouthi
  • MF Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane
  • MF Ghaylane Chaalali
  • MF Aissa Laidouni
  • MF Hannibal Mejbri
  • MF Ferjani Sassi
  • MF Ellyes Skhiri
  • D Ali Abdi
  • D Dylan Bronn
  • D Mohamed Drager
  • D Nader Ghandri
  • D Bilel Ifa
  • D Wajdi Kechrida
  • D Ali Maaloul
  • D Yassine Meriah
  • D Montassar Talbi
  • F Anis Ben Slimane
  • F Seifeddine Jaziri
  • F Issam Jebali
  • F Wahbi Khazri
  • F Taha Yassine Khenissi
  • F Youssef Msakni
  • F Naim Sliti

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who does Tunisia play in the World Cup?

Tunisia is in Group D in the World Cup. It plays Denmark Nov. 22, Australia Nov. 26 and France Nov. 30.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.