World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Tunisia

Tunisia is in the World Cup for the second consecutive time but will be in a difficult group that may hinder its chances of making it to the knockout round.

Tunisia has the defending champs in France on its schedule along with Denmark and Australia. All three of those opponents are solid, and Tunisia only has two wins in the tournament dating back to its first appearance in 1978.

Tunisia won five of eight World Cup qualifying matches to get to the tournament and advanced as far as the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Tunisia’s World Cup roster?

GK Aymen Dahmen

GK Bechir Ben Said

GK Mouez Hassen

GK Aymen Mathlouthi

MF Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane

MF Ghaylane Chaalali

MF Aissa Laidouni

MF Hannibal Mejbri

MF Ferjani Sassi

MF Ellyes Skhiri

D Ali Abdi

D Dylan Bronn

D Mohamed Drager

D Nader Ghandri

D Bilel Ifa

D Wajdi Kechrida

D Ali Maaloul

D Yassine Meriah

D Montassar Talbi

F Anis Ben Slimane

F Seifeddine Jaziri

F Issam Jebali

F Wahbi Khazri

F Taha Yassine Khenissi

F Youssef Msakni

F Naim Sliti

Who does Tunisia play in the World Cup?

Tunisia is in Group D in the World Cup. It plays Denmark Nov. 22, Australia Nov. 26 and France Nov. 30.