World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Tunisia
Tunisia is in Group D with Denmark, Australia and France
Tunisia is in the World Cup for the second consecutive time but will be in a difficult group that may hinder its chances of making it to the knockout round.
Tunisia has the defending champs in France on its schedule along with Denmark and Australia. All three of those opponents are solid, and Tunisia only has two wins in the tournament dating back to its first appearance in 1978.
Tunisia won five of eight World Cup qualifying matches to get to the tournament and advanced as far as the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.
FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.
Who is on Tunisia’s World Cup roster?
- GK Aymen Dahmen
- GK Bechir Ben Said
- GK Mouez Hassen
- GK Aymen Mathlouthi
- MF Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane
- MF Ghaylane Chaalali
- MF Aissa Laidouni
- MF Hannibal Mejbri
- MF Ferjani Sassi
- MF Ellyes Skhiri
- D Ali Abdi
- D Dylan Bronn
- D Mohamed Drager
- D Nader Ghandri
- D Bilel Ifa
- D Wajdi Kechrida
- D Ali Maaloul
- D Yassine Meriah
- D Montassar Talbi
- F Anis Ben Slimane
- F Seifeddine Jaziri
- F Issam Jebali
- F Wahbi Khazri
- F Taha Yassine Khenissi
- F Youssef Msakni
- F Naim Sliti
Who does Tunisia play in the World Cup?
Tunisia is in Group D in the World Cup. It plays Denmark Nov. 22, Australia Nov. 26 and France Nov. 30.