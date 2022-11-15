Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is in Group C with Argentina, Poland and Mexico

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Saudi Arabia is in the World Cup for the second consecutive time and the fourth time in the last two decades.

While not much is expected of Saudi Arabia in the group stage as they have Argentina and Poland on their schedule, getting to another tournament is impressive enough. Saudi Arabia won 13 matches in World Cup qualifiers and finished in the Round of 16 in the Asian Cup in 2019.

Saudi Arabia’s best finish in the World Cup came in 1994 – the Round of 16. Since then, they have failed to reach the knockout round. In 2002, they failed to score at all.

Salman Al-Faraj, #7, of Al Hilal reacts during the Lusail Super Cup between Al Hilal and Zamalek at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar Sept. 9, 2022.

Salman Al-Faraj, #7, of Al Hilal reacts during the Lusail Super Cup between Al Hilal and Zamalek at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar Sept. 9, 2022. (Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Saudi Arabia’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Mohamed Al-Owais
  • GK Nawaf Al-Aqidi
  • GK Mohamed Al-Yami
  • MF Salman Al-Faraj
  • MF Riyadh Sharahili
  • MF Ali Al-Hassan
  • MF Mohamed Kanno
  • MF Abdulelah Al-Malki
  • MF Sami Al-Najei
  • MF Abdullah Otayf
  • MF Nasser Al-Dawsari
  • MF Abdulrahman Al-Aboud
  • MF Salem Al-Dawsari
  • MF Hattan Bahebri
  • D Yasser Al-Shahrani
  • D Ali Al-Bulaihi
  • D Abdulelah Al-Amri
  • D Abdullah Madu
  • D Hassan Tambakti
  • D Sultan Al-Ghanam
  • D Mohammed Al-Breik
  • D Sau Abdulhamid
  • F Haitham Asiri
  • F Saleh Al-Shehri
  • F Firas Al-Buraikan

Who does Saudi Arabia play in the World Cup?

Saudi Arabia is in Group C in the World Cup. They play Argentina on Nov. 22, Poland on Nov. 26 and Mexico on Nov. 30.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.