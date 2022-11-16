World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Japan
Japan is in Group E with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain
Japan is one of the top Asian soccer teams and will look to make an impact in this year’s World Cup.
Japan’s Group E opponents are previous winners in Spain and Germany while Costa Rica isn’t the easiest team to deal with.
Japan hasn’t gotten farther than the Round of 16 in their six previous World Cup appearances since 1998, but dominance in the qualifiers and a final appearance in the Asian Cup in 2019 gives the squad some momentum.
FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.
Who is on Japan’s World Cup roster?
- GK Shuichi Gonda
- GK Daniel Schmidt
- GK Eiji Kawashima
- MF Wataru Endo
- MF Hidemasa Morita
- MF Ao Tanaka
- MF Gaku Shibasaki
- MF Kaoru Mitoma
- MF Daichi Kamada
- MF Ritsu Doan
- MF Junya Ito
- MF Takumi Minamino
- MF Yuki Soma
- D Miki Yamane
- D Hiroki Sakai
- D Maya Yoshida
- D Takehiro Tomiyasu
- D Shogo Taniguici
- D Ko Itakura
- D Hiroki Ito
- D Yuto Nagatomo
- F Daizen Maeda
- F Takuma Asano
- F Shuto Machino
- F Ayase Ueda
Who does Japan play in the World Cup?
Japan is in Group E in the World Cup. They play Germany on Nov. 23, Costa Rica on Nov. 27 and Spain on Dec. 1.