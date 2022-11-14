Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Ecuador

Ecuador is in Group A with Qatar, Netherlands and Senegal

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ecuador will make its fourth World Cup appearance when the team takes the pitch in Qatar.

The squad has only made it out of the group stage once, and it came in 2006. The team picked up two wins and two losses in the tournament. In the two other appearances, the team has only made it in the group state. The team won one match in 2002 and one match in 2014.

Ecuador was 7-5-6 in World Cup qualifying matches and made the quarterfinals in the 2021 Copa America.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Djorkaeff Reasco of Ecuador during the international friendly match between Japan and Ecuador at the Dusseldorf Arena on September 27, 2022, in Dusseldorf, Germany. (ANP via Getty Images)

Who is on Ecuador’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Moises Ramirez
  • GK Alexander Dominguez
  • MF Carlos Gruezo
  • MF Jose Cifuents
  • MF Alan Franco
  • MF Moises Caicedo
  • MF Angel Mena
  • MF Jeremy Sarmiento
  • MF Ayrton Preciado
  • MF Sebastian Mendez
  • MF Gonzalo Plata
  • MF Romario Ibarra
  • D Piero Hincapie
  • D Robert Arboleda
  • D Pervis Estupinan
  • D Angelo Preciado
  • D Jackson Porozo
  • D Xavier Arreaga
  • D Felix Torres
  • D Diego Palacis
  • D William Pacho
  • F Djorkaeff Reasco
  • F Kevin Rodriguez
  • F Michael Estrada
  • F Enner Valencia

Who does Ecuador play in the World Cup?

Ecuador is in Group A in the World Cup. The team plays Qatar on Nov. 20, Netherlands on Nov. 25 and Senegal on Nov. 29.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.