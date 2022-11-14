World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Ecuador
Ecuador is in Group A with Qatar, Netherlands and Senegal
Ecuador will make its fourth World Cup appearance when the team takes the pitch in Qatar.
The squad has only made it out of the group stage once, and it came in 2006. The team picked up two wins and two losses in the tournament. In the two other appearances, the team has only made it in the group state. The team won one match in 2002 and one match in 2014.
Ecuador was 7-5-6 in World Cup qualifying matches and made the quarterfinals in the 2021 Copa America.
Who is on Ecuador’s World Cup roster?
- GK Moises Ramirez
- GK Alexander Dominguez
- MF Carlos Gruezo
- MF Jose Cifuents
- MF Alan Franco
- MF Moises Caicedo
- MF Angel Mena
- MF Jeremy Sarmiento
- MF Ayrton Preciado
- MF Sebastian Mendez
- MF Gonzalo Plata
- MF Romario Ibarra
- D Piero Hincapie
- D Robert Arboleda
- D Pervis Estupinan
- D Angelo Preciado
- D Jackson Porozo
- D Xavier Arreaga
- D Felix Torres
- D Diego Palacis
- D William Pacho
- F Djorkaeff Reasco
- F Kevin Rodriguez
- F Michael Estrada
- F Enner Valencia
Who does Ecuador play in the World Cup?
Ecuador is in Group A in the World Cup. The team plays Qatar on Nov. 20, Netherlands on Nov. 25 and Senegal on Nov. 29.