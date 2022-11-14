World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Ecuador

Ecuador will make its fourth World Cup appearance when the team takes the pitch in Qatar.

The squad has only made it out of the group stage once, and it came in 2006. The team picked up two wins and two losses in the tournament. In the two other appearances, the team has only made it in the group state. The team won one match in 2002 and one match in 2014.

Ecuador was 7-5-6 in World Cup qualifying matches and made the quarterfinals in the 2021 Copa America.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Ecuador’s World Cup roster?

GK Moises Ramirez

GK Alexander Dominguez

MF Carlos Gruezo

MF Jose Cifuents

MF Alan Franco

MF Moises Caicedo

MF Angel Mena

MF Jeremy Sarmiento

MF Ayrton Preciado

MF Sebastian Mendez

MF Gonzalo Plata

MF Romario Ibarra

D Piero Hincapie

D Robert Arboleda

D Pervis Estupinan

D Angelo Preciado

D Jackson Porozo

D Xavier Arreaga

D Felix Torres

D Diego Palacis

D William Pacho

F Djorkaeff Reasco

F Kevin Rodriguez

F Michael Estrada

F Enner Valencia

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who does Ecuador play in the World Cup?

Ecuador is in Group A in the World Cup. The team plays Qatar on Nov. 20, Netherlands on Nov. 25 and Senegal on Nov. 29.