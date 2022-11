World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Belgium

Belgium has one of the best soccer teams in the world and after a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup, the 2022 tournament is expected to be more fruitful.

The European country is coming into the Qatar World Cup as the second-ranked squad in FIFA’s rankings just behind Brazil and has one of the best squads with Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard set to take the pitch. But the hype is real and even Hazard has acknowledged it.

"There's always talk of the 'golden generation' but there's some truth to it. We've spent almost 10 years together. Now we've got young players starting to come through," he said late last month. "Of course, we've got an incredible generation of players, but we still haven't won anything. If we really want to earn that 'golden generation' nickname, I think that's the one thing we still need to do.

"Our collective experience has definitely helped us in previous tournaments, so I hope that it will continue in the same vein for some time yet."

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Belgium’s World Cup roster?

GK Thibaut Courtois

GK Simon Mignolet

GK Koen Casteels

MF Hans Vanaken

MF Axel Witsel

MF Youri Tielemans

MF Amadou Onana

MF Kevin De Bruyne

MF Yannick Carrasco

MF Thorgan Hazard

MF Timothy Castagne

MF Thomas Meunier

D Jan Vertonghen

D Toby Alderweireld

D Leander Dendoncker

D Zeno Debast

D Arthur Theate

D Wout Faes

F Romelu Lukaku

F Michy Batshuayi

F Lois Openda

F Charles De Ketelaere

F Eden Hazard

F Jeremy Doku

F Dies Mertens

F Leandro Trossard

Who does Belgium play in the World Cup?

Belgium is in Group F in the World Cup. They play Canada on Dec. 1, Morocco on Nov. 27 and Croatia on Dec. 1.