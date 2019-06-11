Alex Morgan ties record with 5 goals as US defeats Thailand in historic blowout win

Domination.

There was no other way to describe the U.S. defeating Thailand on Tuesday night to kick off their Women’s World Cup title defense. The Americans poured on the goals and defeated Thailand 13-0 – the biggest blowout in the tournament’s history.

Alex Morgan delivered five goals in the match, which was tied for the most in Women’s World Cup history with fellow American Michelle Akers who did it in 1999 against Chinese Taipei.

Morgan’s dominance started in the 12th minute of the match when she headed a ball off the foot of Kelley O’Hara. She would then add four more in the second half as the U.S. continued their dominance.

It was also Morgan’s first-ever World Cup hat trick.

Adding to the U.S. dominance, Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis added two goals each. Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd had one each.

The Americans also dominated on defense. The squad only allowed two shots on goals as the Thai offense was almost nonexistent throughout the entire match.

The 13 goals the U.S. scored are the most by any team so far in the World Cup.

The team is now tied with Sweden in Group F. The top two teams in the group move to the knockout stage.

The U.S. plays Chile on Sunday and then play Sweden next week.