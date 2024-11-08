Expand / Collapse search
Tulane Green Wave

Women's college basketball coach wears Kamala Harris shirt during first game of tenure after election loss

Multiple people in women's sports have expressed disappointment over the election results

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Tulane women's basketball coach Ashley Langford wore a Kamala Harris shirt during her team's season-opening loss to Nicholls State Thursday. 

Langford wore the shirt during a broadcast on Fubo, and screenshots of it spread rapidly across social media

Langford, 37, is in her first season as Tulane head coach. She played for the program from 2005 to 2009. She was a four-year starting point guard and set the program record for most career assists (722), assists per game (6.0), games started (121) and minutes played (4,162). 

New Orleans and Bayou St. John

The city skyline with Bayou St. John in the foreground Aug. 25, 2006, in New Orleans.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Her freshman year at Tulane was the same year Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the surrounding community. Langford and her teammates were displaced for the fall 2005 semester and had to take their classes at Texas Tech University.

On Dec. 18, 2005, Tulane women’s basketball became the first team to resume play in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. After finally being able to take the court, Langford wound up leading the Green Wave to four consecutive winning seasons, a regular season title in 2006-07 and the 2007 WNIT.

Ashley Langford

Ashley Langford, head coach of Tulane University, poses for a photo during American Athletic Conference basketball media day at the Westin Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas Oct. 13, 2024, in Irving, Texas.  (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

She landed her first head coaching job with Stony Brook, where she went 69–24 (.742) in three seasons. 

She will look to get her first win as the head coach of her alma mater Tuesday against Missouri. 

Clothing displaying political messages in sports has become a controversial subject during the recent election cycle. San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa flashed a MAGA hat during a postgame interview Oct. 27. 

Other figures in women's basketball and women's sports have expressed disappointment over Harris' loss to Trump, including WNBA star Angel Reese and Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.