Travis Kelce's post-election social media post sparks backlash

Travis Kelce's social media activity has seemingly struck a chord with some voters who were disappointed in Tuesday’s election results.

The Kansas City Chiefs ' tight end posted a number of pictures to his Instagram on Wednesday, celebrating the team’s undefeated record after a thrilling overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

"Arrowhead at night," the caption of the post read.

But the post celebrating the league’s only remaining undefeated team sparked a different reaction from some fans over the timing of it.

One social media user wrote in part, "feel like maybe this could have been rescheduled to post any day but today."

"Read the room Travis," another comment read.

"Travis [please] not right now we’re mourning," a third read.

The issue that some fans took with the post was that Kelce shared the photos on Wednesday, a day after former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to become the 47th President of the United States.

While several other comments called out his post, some users defended him.

"It blows my mind that some of you think he shouldn't be posting about his football game today because the election didn't go how you wanted," one comment read. "This is a football players page, not a political page. No one can post anything other than how upset they are about the election? Get out of here with that. There is enough places on social media to talk about politics."

Some users also called out the three-time Super Bowl champion after his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, publicly endorsed Harris for president.

Swift was rumored to have had plans to attend Harris’s pre-Election Day rally in Pennsylvania, but she was spotted inside a suite at Arrowhead for the Chiefs’ game on Monday night.

