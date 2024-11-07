Ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III pushes back on criticism against Black men after Trump's election win

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III appeares to have had enough with the criticism toward Black men after Fox News projected former President Donald Trump to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

Democrats and anti-Trump critics spouted every type of analysis to try to pinpoint the reason Harris failed to win the White House nearly four months after she was appointed to take President Biden’s place in the presidential race after he dropped out.

Harris supporters could not believe the result, and the criticism spiraled toward minorities who decided to vote for Trump or elsewhere instead.

"Democrats need to be mature, and they need to be honest. And they need to say, ‘Yes, there is misogyny, but it’s not just misogyny from White men,’" MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on "Morning Joe" hours after the call for Trump.

"It’s misogyny from Hispanic men, it’s misogyny from Black men — things we’ve all been talking about — who do not want a woman leading them."

Scarborough also suggested it was "time" for Democrats to say out loud, "a lot of Hispanic voters have problems with Black candidates." Rev. Al Sharpton also agreed and exclaimed, "And with other Hispanics!"

Griffin, a former NFL quarterback who starred for the then-Washington Redskins before injuries decimated his career, pushed back.

"Black Men do support Black Women. Stop tearing down and blaming black men for everything under the sun when it comes to Black Women," he wrote on X.

Griffin also made sure to pinpoint when he believed Trump won the election. He wrote it was the day the former president, now president-elect, was nearly assassinated at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Fox News Voter Analysis nationally suggested a majority of Black men and Black women voted for Harris. The vice president received 74% of the vote from Black men and 89% of the vote from Black women among nearly 120,000 respondents.

In 2020, among nearly 109,000 respondents, the Fox News Voter Analysis said 87% of Black men and 93% of Black women voted for Biden.