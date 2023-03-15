Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

WNBA’s Kelsey Plum says tweet blasting Raiders after husband Darren Waller was traded 'was a joke'

The Raiders sent Waller to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for a draft pick

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
WNBA star Kelsey Plum and NFL tight end Darren Waller had their wedding earlier this month. But the couple's lives changed quickly when Waller was traded to the New York Giants.

The trade meant that Waller would have to move across the country. He had spent th last three seasons with the Raiders, before he was sent to New York.

After the news of the trade broke, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted, "Darren Waller JUST GOT MARRIED to Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and Josh McDaniels' wedding present was to trade him to the New York Giants. McDaniels is NOT a romantic."

NFL player, Darren Waller embraces Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces after Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs on August 17, 2022 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Plum took notice of the Griffin's tweet and jokingly suggested that her husband was traded because Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels did not have the opportunity to attend the couple's wedding ceremony.

RAIDERS' JOSH JACOBS APPEARS FRUSTRATED AFTER TEAM REPORTEDLY TRADES STAR TIGHT END: 'S--TS SAD'

"Prolly cause he wasn't invited to the wedding lol," Plum tweeted.

But on Wednesday, Plum attempted to downplay her comment saying, "It was a joke people LOL." Plum, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces expressed her admiration for the city she plays in.

"I love Las Vegas, here to defend the title. I will put down my phone now," she wrote with two emojis.

The star athletes tied the knot on March 4 in a private ceremony. Plum shared several photos from the wedding on Instagram.

Waller was reportedly upset with McDaniels after the Las Vegas Review-Journal announced the couple's wedding date. Neither Waller nor Plum had not publicly revealed their marriage plans.

WNBA player Kelsey Plum (L) of the Las Vegas Aces and tight end Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders attend the inaugural IX Awards at Allegiant Stadium on June 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Two weeks ago McDaniels expressed interest in Waller remaining in Las Vegas saying that the tight end "will be a big part of what we’re going to do going forward." But, a report from the NFL Network revealed that the team had been searching for a trade partner for more than a year.

Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a touchdown with Darren Waller #83 during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the court, Plum helped the Aces win the WNBA title this past season. She was also named the MVP of the All-Star game and earned a gold medal with Team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Waller had 388 receiving yards, with three touchdowns last season. He was named to the Pro Bowl In 2020.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.