WNBA star Caitlin Clark autographs ultrasound photo during appearance at Pacers playoff game

Fans attending a long-awaited Indiana Pacers' home playoff game were treated to a surprise appearance by basketball sensation Caitlin Clark.

Clark was the first player selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and she will begin playing regular-season games next month inside the same arena where the Pacers play. Clark received a standing ovation when she was introduced to the crowd, and she even tossed a few T-shirts to fans.

Before the Pacers' first postseason game since 2019 tipped off, Clark helped rev up a raucous Indiana Pacers crowd by pumping the accelerator of a replica IndyCar.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At one point during Clark's appearance, a fan asked her to fulfill a rather unusual request — an ultrasound autograph.

IOWA NFL DRAFT PROSPECT SAYS HE CAN BEAT CAITLIN CLARK IN 1-ON-1

The Indiana Fever shared a video showing a smiling Clark signing the ultrasound photo.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Clark stuck around to watch the Pacers defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime to take a 2-1 first-round series lead. Clark did not speak. But when she joined her new Fever teammates on the court during the second quarter for the T-shirt toss, Fever guard Erica Wheeler had some words for the crowd.

"Playoffs!" Wheeler told the team’s emcee when asked about this season’s goal. "We want to be doing this, and we’ve got the pieces. We want it to look like this every night."

Indiana has not advanced to the WNBA playoffs since 2016.

"That’s definitely our goal is to get back to championship habits," Clark said shortly after she was drafted. "I’m very lucky to be going there to an organization that really loves women’s basketball. … There’s a lot of young talent on the team, and just getting back to the playoffs and doing everything we can to win a lot of basketball games is certainly the goal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark, the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader, finished her college career with 3,951 points. The Fever begins training camp April 28, and its regular season begins May 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.