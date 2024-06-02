Sky's Chennedy Carter rips Caitlin Clark after refusing to answer questions about foul

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter ripped Caitlin Clark’s skills in a post on Threads on Saturday as she navigated through social media criticism for her now-flagrant foul on the Indiana Fever.

Carter decided to avoid questions about Clark after the Fever won the game 71-70. She liked and reposted defenses of her on X and didn’t really go after Clark until the posts on Threads.

"& that’s that on that cause beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man," Carter wrote in reply to a post about her postgame press conference.

In another Threads post, Carter responded to a clip of Angel Reese celebrating with Carter in a timeout after the hard foul posted by former Winthrop Eagles guard Bjorn Broman.

"my dawg fasho, got all my teammates," Carter appeared to write about Reese.

Carter’s activity on X also spoke volumes.

On Sunday, the WNBA upgraded her third-quarter foul on Clark to a flagrant-1 violation. The league also fined Reese for skipping postgame media availability.

Clark is certainly known for her 3-point shooting. The stats say she’s does more on the court than just sink the long ball.

With her 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the win, Clark joined New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in WNBA history to have at least 100 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in their first 10 games.

Clark didn’t play into the new-found rivalry with Carter.

"I wasn’t expecting it," Clark said after the game. "It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did."

She and the Fever return to action Sunday night against the New York Liberty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.