WNBA player in 'complete shock' after Harris loses 'easiest election we’ve could ever have voted for'

WNBA forward Isabelle Harrison appeared to be stunned by the election result as Fox News projected former President Donald Trump to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris early Wednesday.

Harrison, who played for the Chicago Sky last season and is set to become a free agent, wrote on X she could not believe Harris had lost to Trump.

"I’ve been in complete shock," she wrote on X. "This should’ve been the easiest election we’ve could ever have voted for. How did we let this happen??"

Harrison also wrote about the realization she came to amid an intense election cycle.

"With age, I’m finding out more and more how selfish and hateful people can be," she added. "Remaining positive has been so difficult. The fake words and smiles are all so superficial and it shatters the hearts of kind people. It’s both revealing and exhausting."

Harrison’s sentiments echoed her former teammate, Angel Reese.

"I’m so disappointed in America…. Some of you just couldn’t selfishly put your pride aside huh??!?!?" Reese wrote on X.

"As a woman, I’m heartbroken for us all…"

In the end, Reese added she was going to pray and "think positive" moving forward.

Trump wrapped up the election victory following the call for Pennsylvania and Wisconsin early Wednesday. Fox News projected Trump would win Michigan and Alaska later in the day to add to his victory.

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, a Maine district and three Nebraska districts.

Trump was leading the popular vote as well, with more than 73 million votes to his tally. Harris had attained more than 69 million votes in total.