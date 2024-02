Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Some future Hall of Famers, like Derek Jeter and Kobe Bryant, announce their impending retirement before or during a season, resulting in a "farewell tour."

Sue Bird did the same in her final season in the WNBA two years ago.

Bird announced in the middle of the 2022 season that she would retire upon that season's end, giving fans and teams alike a chance to bid their farewells to the WNBA legend.

LeBron James, though, recently claimed he was "50-50" on the idea.

Well, Bird says James absolutely should have one.

"When I look back, I still have fond, fond, fond memories. I wouldn't change a thing. I'm so glad I announced when I announced, and I got to experience the farewell tour. And I was actually anti that at one point a couple of years prior, so that was interesting for me to experience it in that way…" Bird said on the Sports Media podcast.

"If I talked to LeBron right now, I'd be like 'Bro, I could not recommend this enough.'"

Bird admitted she was unsure if she wanted all the attention, but she did say she felt she owed it to the fans to appreciate her one final time.

"You have to almost see outside of yourself and understand that this is going to be meaningful for so many people," she said.

Bird did say such a tour could be overwhelming, "but I just think the pros outweigh the cons."

It seems that the all-time leading scorer's mind is exactly where Bird's is considering a farewell.

"There’s times when I feel like I guess I owe it to my fans that have been along this journey with me for two decades plus, to be able to give them that moment where it’s every city and whatever the case may be and they give you your flowers or whatever the case may be. That seems cool," he said at All-Star weekend.

"But the other side of I’ve never been that great with accepting, like, praise. It’s a weird feeling for me. I never really talked about it much, but it’s just a weird feeling for me. So to go in each city, if that’s the case – I don’t know. I’ve seen Mike’s, I’ve seen Kobe’s. I’ve seen a lot of guys. I just don’t know how much I – how I’d feel. I don’t know if I’d feel great about it."

James is 39 and has said he's been considering when he will hang it up – although he is still putting up All-Star numbers with 24.9 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.2 rebounds.

