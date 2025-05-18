WNBA investigates 'hateful comments' reportedly directed toward Angel Reese during Sky-Fever game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WNBA on Sunday said it launched an investigation into reports of "hateful comments" that took place during the Indiana Fever’s blowout win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

The comments were reportedly directed at Angel Reese by fans during the game.

The league didn’t get into specifics of what allegedly occurred during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter," the league said in a statement.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) also released a statement.

"The WNBPA is aware of reports of hateful comments at yesterday’s game in Indianapolis and supports the WNBA’s current investigation into this matter," the union said. "Such behavior is unacceptable for our sport.

"Under the WNBA’s ‘No Space for Hate’ policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all."

Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines issued a statement on the matter.

"We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday’s game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation," Raines said. "We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players."

The WNBA launched its "No Space for Hate" campaign before the 2025 season tipped off. The campaign will include the use of AI social media monitoring tools that will help the league enforce a revised code of conduct.

"As part of the comprehensive plan, the WNBA is rolling out an AI-powered technology solution to monitor social media activity, in partnership with players and teams, to help protect the community from online hate speech and harassment," it said.

A revised WNBA fan code of conduct includes regulations for fans on social media, and threats of sanctioning those fans from official content if they are violated. The new policy lists racist, homophobic, sexist, sexual, threatening or libelous content as "subject to blocking or deletion."

"Repeat violations of these guidelines may result in the violator no longer being able to follow our news, comment on our posts or send us messages," the policy reads. "Additionally, any direct threats to players, referees or other league and team personnel may be referred to law enforcement and may result in the violator being banned from all WNBA arenas and events."

The Fever-Sky game featured a heated moment between Fever star Caitlin Clark and Reese in the third quarter. Clark fouled Reese hard, sparking an outburst from the Sky forward, but cooler heads prevailed.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.