WNBA star Brittney Griner said to be in 'good condition' under Russian custody

Griner has been detained in Russia for more than a month

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A U.S. official gave an update on Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for more than a month for allegedly possessing oils derived from cannabis in vape cartridges.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on CNN on Wednesday that an official from the U.S. Embassy was able to see the WNBA star recently and she was said to be "in good condition." The Russian government allowed the U.S. to give consular access to Griner weeks after her arrest was reported.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury gets ready to shoot a free throw against the Chicago Sky on September 1, 2019 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury gets ready to shoot a free throw against the Chicago Sky on September 1, 2019 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

"There's only so much I can say but what I can say is that our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition. And we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal," Price said.

Price said the U.S. will continue to work closely with her legal team in order for her to get fair treatment.

Glory Johnson #25 of the Dallas Wings and Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury fight for position on August 10, 2019 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Glory Johnson #25 of the Dallas Wings and Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury fight for position on August 10, 2019 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

U.S. State Department officials said last week they were working to get access to Griner. Russian news agency TASS reported Thursday that a petition to extend the detention of the 31-year-old All-Star until May 19 was granted by a court in Moscow as an investigation into her alleged crimes continues.

A source close to the situation told Fox News Digital that Griner has been "OK" and her Russian legal team has been able to get access to her multiple times a week since she was detained.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury warms up before the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury warms up before the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

The exact date of Griner’s arrest is unknown but it was announced days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. 

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.