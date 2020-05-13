Wizards' Bradley Beal speaks out about citizens carrying 'military grade' weapons in wake of viral photo

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal spoke out against civilians owning so-called “military-grade” weapons in a series of tweets Tuesday.

Beal, a two-time All-Star guard, appeared to be reacting to a photo showing armed protesters in Raleigh, N.C., and at least one man carrying an AT4 rocket launcher on his back.

“dude got the PILA from COD... blonde got the P90 all at a Subway... now why are these guns allowed in the hands of citizens?” Beal wrote in reaction to two of the photos from the North Carolina protests.

In a reaction to a since-deleted tweet, Beal wrote: “Trigger people like me? Whatever that means lol and that’s fine it’s our ‘constitutional right,’ which we all know is wrong! But why carry them into public places like we living a a f--king war zone.”

He added: “If you like ARs and all that. Take your a-- to the military! You don’t need to be a US citizen walking around with a damn AR, Grenade launcher or, whatever is considered military grade. Seriously, what’s okay about that?”

The demonstration was organized by a group called Blue Igloo over the weekend. Their Facebook page said it was an “opportunity for First and Second Amendment supporters to get together, meet people with commonalities and get some exercise while we’re all wasting away at home,” Raleigh News & Observer.

"The walk on Saturday wasn't a protest, it was a gathering to support our God-given freedoms as Americans," the group said in an email, according to NBC News. "We headed out for a walk to get some fresh air, sunshine and some much-needed exercise."

The group claimed they were peaceful and not looking for a fight, while adding, "An armed society is a polite society."

Some of the members wore face coverings -- meant to limit the spread of the virus -- while others did not. Raleigh and State Capitol Police reportedly walked with them as they demonstrated throughout the downtown area.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.