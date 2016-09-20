With Newehouse iffy, Hart and Beatty next up at right tackle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) With Marshall Newhouse's status uncertain because of a calf injury, Bobby Hart and Will Beatty will have a competition this week to determine the New York Giants' starting right tackle against the Washington Redskins.

Newhouse was hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 16-13 win over the New Orleans Saints and Hart replaced him.

Coach Ben McAdoo said that Newhouse probably won't be able to practice in the early part of the week, and his status for the game is up in the air. Newhouse had a walking boot on Tuesday.

A second-year pro, Hart has started one game for the Giants (2-0), playing right tackle against the Jets in December.

Beatty is far more experienced, but he also is just getting into game shape. The Giants' second-round draft pick in 2009 was released in February after missing the 2015 season with injuries and he was not re-signed until Aug. 30.

While he has 63 starts at tackle, he did not see any preseason action and has been inactive in the first two games of the season.

Hart would appear to be the likely starter. He played in all the preseason games, was active for the first two games. He also is the so-called sixth man on the line in that he is the main backup at both tackle and guard positions.

Still, Hart is looking forward to competing for a starting job. He and Newhouse were in a competition for the job in training camp, but he had to move to left guard when Justin Pugh was limited by a shoulder injury.

Now the competition will be against Beatty

''It's definitely a good challenge,'' Hart said Tuesday. ''I look forward to it. In preseason, I was in a battle for it (right tackle), but then I played guard for most of the rest of the preseason. It's just good to get back at tackle and compete.''

Hart said he was standing on the sideline watching the Saints' defense when Newhouse was hurt.

The next thing he heard was line coach Mike Solari say: ''Bobby go.''

Hart didn't get a lot of plays, but he felt he did all right.

Beatty also intends to be ready if needed against NFC East rival Washington (0-2).

''I have been ready,'' he said Tuesday. ''I have been doing this for a long time, so it's making sure that if the coaches call you up and give you the opportunity to get on the field, you give them every reason to keep you on the field. The only way you do that is by preparing and being ready when you are called.''

Beatty downplayed his lack of any game action since the 2014 season.

''I have put a lot of snaps behind my belt,'' said Beatty, who has appeared in 82 regular-season games and was the starting left tackle on the Giants' 2011 Super Bowl championship team.

NOTES: Starting running back Rashad Jennings had a cast that covered his left hand on Tuesday. He said there were no broken bones and that he intended to practice Wednesday. The cast was put on to protect the hand, and he said he could play in the game with it, if necessary. ... With much being made of the anticipated matchup of Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. and Redskins CB Josh Norman, New York QB Eli Manning had this advice for Beckham: ''Just go play football, that's what the whole team is doing.'' ... S Mykkele Thompson was placed on injured reserve with a leg injury sustained Sunday. New York signed CB Michael Hunter off its practice squad. ... OT Byron Stingily, who had been on injured reserve with a concussion, had his contract terminated.

---

