With Holmes, Hill injured, Jets sign former Bills wide receiver David Nelson

The New York Jets have signed David Nelson to add depth to a banged-up receiving corps.

Nelson played with Buffalo from 2010-12 and caught 94 passes for 1,042 yards and eight touchdowns. He signed with Cleveland in the offseason but was among the Browns' final cuts before the regular season. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Nelson's best season came in 2011, when he had 61 receptions for 658 yards and five touchdowns.

Santonio Holmes and Stephen Hill could both be sidelined for the Jets' game against the Falcons at Atlanta on Monday night. Holmes tweaked a hamstring at Tennessee last Sunday and is expected to miss a few games. Hill suffered a concussion, and his status was uncertain.

