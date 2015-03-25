Wisconsin C Frederick to enter NFL Draft

Wisconsin center Travis Frederick announced Friday in a letter to Badgers fans that he will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

Frederick started all 14 games this season and was a first-team All-Big Ten offensive lineman. He will graduate in the spring with a degree in computer engineering.

"This year has taught me to handle adversity and always take life as a learning experience," Frederick said in his open letter. "I have grown as a person through its struggles and triumphs. Because of this, I feel ready to take this step."