Winter Olympics venue near site of 20,000 dinosaur footprints, officials say

A handful of Olympic participants will be competing where giants once roamed.

A wildlife photographer in Italy happened to come upon one of the oldest and largest known collection of dinosaur footprints at a national park near the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics venue of Bormio, officials said Tuesday. The entrance to the park, where the prints were discovered, is located about a mile from where the Men’s Alpine skiing will be held.

The estimated 20,000 footprints are believed to date back about 210 million years to the Triassic Period and made by long-necked bipedal herbivores that were 33 feet long, weighing up to four tons, similar to a Plateosaurus, Milan Natural History Museum paleontologist Cristiano Dal Sasso said.

"This time reality really surpasses fantasy," Dal Sasso added.

Wildlife photographer Elio Della Ferrera made the discovery at Stelvio National Park near the Swiss border in September. The spot is considered to be a prehistoric coastal area that has never previously yielded dinosaur tracks, according to experts.

The location is about 7,900-9,200 feet above sea level on a north-facing wall that is mostly in the shade. Dal Sasso said, adding that the footprints were a bit hard to spot without a very strong lens.

"The huge surprise was not so much in discovering the footprints, but in discovering such a huge quantity,’’ Della Ferrera said. "There are really tens of thousands of prints up there, more or less well-preserved.’’

Though there are no plans as of now to make the footprints accessible to the public, Lombardy regional governor Attilio Fontana hailed the discovery as a "gift for the Olympics."

The Winter Olympics are set to take place Feb. 6-22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.