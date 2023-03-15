Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Winnipeg Jets
Published

Winnipeg Jets join in on the Aaron Rodgers hype

Rodgers said Wednesday his intentions are 'to play for the New York Jets'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday that he intends to play for the New York Jets next season, but one NHL team decided to have a little fun with the announcement. 

The Winnipeg Jets posted a photoshopped image of the Green Bay Packers quarterback in a Jets jersey, even giving him his No. 12, after he cleared up the rumors surrounding a potential trade with the AFC East team during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." 

A close-up detail of the Winnipeg Jets logo seen during the second period at the Bell Centre on March 4, 2021 in Montreal, Canada.  The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime.  

A close-up detail of the Winnipeg Jets logo seen during the second period at the Bell Centre on March 4, 2021 in Montreal, Canada.  The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime.   (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

"Confirming Aaron Rodgers’ report," the tweet read. 

AARON RODGERS REVEALS HE INTENDS 'TO PLAY FOR THE NEW YORK JETS' AFTER DAYS OF CONTEMPLATION

The tweet itself was a play on ESPN's Adam Schefter who tweeted out a text exchange between himself in Rodgers confirming that the veteran quarterback told him to "lose my number" after he reached out for information. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jets fans in New York can certainly appreciate the joke now after Rodgers confirmed his desire to play there after weeks of speculation, but he did say that no final decision has been made and deal has not been reached by both teams. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

"At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Rodgers hinted at a breakdown in communication, saying that after his five-day darkness retreat "something changed."

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"It was clear to me at that point that, although the Packers were going to say the right thing publicly, they were ready to move on."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.