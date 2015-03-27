Wideman's hat trick lifts Caps past Leafs

Dennis Wideman notched his first career hat 2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Verizon Center.

Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists for the Capitals, who have won two straight for the first time under new head coach Dale Hunter. Tomas Vokoun stopped 26 shots in the win.

It was all power-play goals for Washington as the team went 4-for-6 on the man advantage.

Cody Franson and Phil Kessel scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost four of their last five games. James Reimer gave up all four goals on 25 shots in the loss.