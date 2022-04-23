Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson suspended one game after flipping off fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball handed out a one-game suspension to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson after he gestured his middle finger to a fan in Wednesday’s 11-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians .

Anderson, who struggled in the game with two errors in the first two innings, flipped the finger at a fan while in the field. The league issued a suspension and an undisclosed fine, but Anderson intends to appeal his suspension.

TIGERS’ MIGUEL CABRERA REACHES 3,000-HIT MILESTONE

"I have to apologize for my actions," he said after Friday's game, via the New York Post . "There are a lot of people who really look up to me. I take full accountability of what I did. But it’s something I have to learn from and grow from."

"Sometimes you are going to react different. This was one of those moments where I reacted different," he continued. "But, like I said, I learned from it. I’m going to keep going and grow from it. Just continue to be me and lock it back in and keep learning."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anderson made his sixth error in three games when he skipped a throw to first on Carlos Correa's two-out infield single on Friday night that scored Ryan Jeffers from third. Correa may have stepped on Abreu's glove while he tried to scoop the ball, ripping it off Abreu's hand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White Sox are trailing the Twins 7-0 in the fifth inning of the second game of the series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.