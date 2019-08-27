Fans brawl in stands during Chicago White Sox-Texas Rangers game

Fans in the stands at the Chicago White Sox versus Texas Rangers game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Saturday sparked a brawl that was caught on camera.

Video posted on Twitter showed at least two fans in the midst of a fight while bystanders attempted to break it up. A man with his shirt already ripped comes from the left side and starts to punch a man in a Yoan Moncada White Sox jersey in the face. The man in the jersey falls over a few bleachers.

VINCE NAIMOLI, ORIGINAL OWNER OF TAMPA BAY RAYS, DIES AT 81

Matt Lindner, who describes himself as a former professional mascot and a marathon runner, tweeted that the fight took place in the bottom of the first inning and that security took a while to break up the fight.

Lindner added that at least two guys were bloodied from the melee. It's unclear why the fight started.

To add insult to injury, the White Sox lost the game 4-0.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago is in third place in the American League Central this season with about a month left to play.