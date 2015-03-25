What's next for Seattle after NBA committee's recommendation for Kings to stay in Sacramento?

Once again, basketball fans in Seattle have been left feeling jilted.

Excitement that had been building for months over the possibility of the NBA's return was quickly squashed Monday when the NBA's relocation committee voted unanimously to recommend that owners reject the application for the Sacramento Kings to move to Seattle.

It's not entirely over for Seattle, although it seems unlikely the full Board of Governors would stray from the recommendation made by the relocation committee. But keeping that sliver of hope was the emphatic message from Chris Hansen late Monday night when the investor who spearheaded plans for a new arena in Seattle and the purchase of the Kings made his only comments since the relocation committee's announcement.