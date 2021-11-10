Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James
'What tears? Knock it off': LeBron James mocks Rittenhouse's courtroom breakdown

Rittenhouse testified on Wednesday and broke down on the stand

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked alleged Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse over a video showing the 18-year-old crying in court while testifying in his murder trial. 

"What tears?????" the 17-time All-Star tweeted Wednesday evening after the conclusion of Rittenhouse’s testimony in his unfolding murder trial, where the teen broke down on the stand recounting the August 2020 shooting he was involved in that left two people dead and one injured.

Kyle Rittenhouse is sworn in to testify during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A legal expert said prosecutors coul dbe barred from re-trying him if a mistrial is granted and prosecutors were found to have intentionally caused it.

Kyle Rittenhouse is sworn in to testify during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A legal expert said prosecutors coul dbe barred from re-trying him if a mistrial is granted and prosecutors were found to have intentionally caused it. (Getty Images)

PROSECUTORS COULD BE BARRED FROM RE-TRYING RITTENHOUSE IF PROSECUTORS INTENTIONALLY CAUSED MISTRIAL: EXPERT

"I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court," James added.

The tweet was retweeted thousands of times and liked tens of thousands of times about fifteen minutes after being posted. 

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.  

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.  Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.  Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

TUCKER CARLSON: KYLE RITTENHOUSE'S TRIAL IS THE MOST BIZARRE COURT PROCEEDING EVER CAUGHT ON CAMERA

He was 17 when he and at least one friend said they traveled to the Wisconsin city from Illinois to protect local businesses and provide medical aid after two nights of businesses being looted and set on fire in response to the death of Jacob Blake. 

Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued repeatedly that their client was acting in self-defense and fired his semi-automatic rifle because he was being chased or faced with a gun.  

Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, gets emotional as her son is cross-examined by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger during his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 10, 2021.  Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS

Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, gets emotional as her son is cross-examined by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger during his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 10, 2021.  Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS (Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS)

The prosecution has tried to depict Rittenhouse as the person who instigated the events, including by emphasizing that he is the only person to have shot someone during the night of unrest. During trial Wednesday, Rittenhouse's defense asked the presiding judge for a mistrial with prejudice, which would end the trial and prevent Rittenhouse from facing the same charges again.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 