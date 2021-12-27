WFT's Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne clear air after skirmish: 'Brothers fight'

The biggest storyline coming out of the Washington Football Team’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night was the skirmish between Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Following the latest Cowboys touchdown in the first half, NBC broadcast cameras appeared to show Payne poke and push his fingers into Allen’s head. Allen responded by throwing a punch at Payne. Allen did not connect and the two teammates had to be separated on the sideline.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he talked to both players after the game. He said it appeared that the team’s recent struggles could’ve played a part in the brouhaha.

"Yeah, frustration. Wanting to win. Having an opportunity for the last few weeks and not being able to get it done," Rivera said. "Not being able to have all the pieces in place that you need to go out there and play together. That’s what that is. It’s guys wanting to compete, wanting to win more than anything else."

Allen talked about the fight as well after the game.

"When things are going bad like they are, things get heated. I think everybody saw what happened. I think the important thing is to move forward from it. S--- happens. Brothers fight," Allen said.

"The next step is moving on. When something happens on the field, you never let it carry into the locker room. Things get heated. We fix them. We sit down as real men, and we move on."

Allen said the ordeal wasn’t anything more than what was happening on the field.

"If you look at how the game went, emotions are hot. Things are hot. Things happen."

Payne added that things were "all good" between him and Allen.

"Just a little disagreement. Maybe the wrong place, wrong time to have it," Payne said.

Washington lost the game 56-14.