Westwood first No. 1 to play in South Korea

Lee Westwood hopes to put on a show in the Ballantine's Championship this week as the first No. 1-ranked golfer to play in South Korea.

Westwood reclaimed the top ranking from Martin Kaymer when he won the Indonesian Masters by three strokes in Jakarta on Sunday, his 38th birthday. Fellow Englishman Luke Donald could have overtaken Westwood hours later at the Heritage, but lost the PGA Tour event in a playoff at The Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Westwood says "it's nice to get back to No. 1 on Sunday. I played well last week and my confidence is high."