Western Carolina scores 31 points from the free-throw line to beat UNC Greensboro 62-59

Trey Sumler scored 17 points, and Western Carolina made 31 of 38 from the free throw line to hold off UNC Greensboro 62-59 in a Southern Conference game on Saturday afternoon.

UNCG was 13 of 22 from the line.

Preston Ross scored 12 points for the Catamounts (7-9, 4-0). The 4-0 start matches Western Carolina's best in conference play in the 1994-95 season. The Catamounts have won three in a row.

Derrell Armstrong scored 25 points, which tied a season high in an 87-80 loss to Rutgers on Nov. 25, to lead the Spartans (3-11, 1-2), and Nicholas Paulos had 10 points. They are 1-10 in the past 11 games against Western Carolina.

Western Carolina took the lead for good at 47-45 on Ross' two foul shots with 3:54 left. The Catamounts led 55-48 on Sumler's free throws at the 1:10 mark.