Last Update September 12, 2015

West Brom's Anelka charged by English FA for anti-Semitic gesture in Premier League game

By | Associated Press
FILE - This Saturday Dec. 28, 2013 file photo shows West Bromwich Albion's Nicolas Anelka, right, as he gestures to celebrate his goal against West Ham United during their English Premier League soccer match at Upton Park, London. West Bromwich Albion striker Nicolas Anelka was charged by the English Football Association on Tuesday Jan 21, 2014 for performing a racially aggravated gesture considered to be anti-Semitic while celebrating a Premier League goal. The gesture, which is known in France as a "quenelle" and has been described as an "inverted Nazi salute," was performed by Anelka in the Dec. 28 game against West Ham. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

LONDON – West Bromwich Albion striker Nicolas Anelka has been charged by the English Football Association for performing a gesture considered to be anti-Semitic while celebrating a goal.

The former France international has until Thursday to respond to the charge, and is facing a minimum five-game Premier League ban under the FA's anti-discrimination sanctions.

The gesture, which is known in France as a "quenelle" and has been described as an "inverted Nazi salute," involves pointing one straightened arm downward while touching the shoulder with the opposite hand.