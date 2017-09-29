Week 4 NFL Pick 'em

New Orleans Saints (-3) at Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins lost to the Jets and now have to travel to London. I'll take the Saints.

Buffalo Bills (+8) at Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are amazing at home and are showing no signs of a Super Bowl hangover. The Bills are one play away from a 3-0 start, but they haven't faced an offense like this juggernaut. In the second game at their new place, I'll take the Falcons by a couple of touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals (-3) at Cleveland Browns

The Bengals found something offensively in the first half last week against Green Bay, as they got the football in the hands of Joe Mixon and AJ Green much more than they had done thefirst two weeks. The second half was a different story, but they were only a play from putting the Packers away. In the drive before the Packers sent the game into overtime, Dalton overthrew an open AJ Green and then Joe Mixon slipped in the backfield while trying to take a handoff. Those are missed opportunities. The Browns, well, they've played the Steelers and Colts close this season, and Myles Garrett is back. Kizer has not looked bad, and if he stays upright has the ability to make some plays. You could really go either way with this one, but I'll take the points and a Browns victory.

Los Angeles Rams (+6.5) at Dallas Cowboys

The Rams have not played since last Thursday, and the Cowboys played a Monday night game. Since Sean McVay took over in LA, Goff has looked like a completely different quarterback. Even though I don't necessarily think that the Rams will win this game, it will be a close game throughout. I would take the points here.

Detroit Lions (+2) at Minnesota Vikings

The Lions still have a sour taste in their mouths after a very tough loss to Atlanta at home. Sam Bradford is out again this week for the Vikings, who will start Case Keenum again. Although Keenum looked great last week, he always looks great against Tampa Bay. He has beat them three straight seasons. The Lions are motivated and have less question marks than the Bucs. I'll take the Lions in this one.

Carolina Panthers (+9) at New England Patriots

Cam Newton's performance has not been good at all. He looks nothing like the quarterback that took the league by storm in 2015…perhaps it is due to injury (he had shoulder surgery in the offseason). Whatever it is, he clearly is not right. The Patriots flirted with losing to the Texans last week, and their defense (to this point) has been suspect. I think they get back on track here and win by a couple touchdowns. The Patriots should cover.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh is an entirely different team away from home, and Roethlisberger had a poor game last week. Couple that with an angry Ravens team who were flat out embarrassed on Sunday morning in London, and I'll take Baltimore in this one.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5) at New York Jets

The Jaguars looked great last week in London, but this just seems like a game that they come out flat in. The Jets are coming off their first win of the season and I think there's a chance they win this one, too. I think the Jets will cover, but the Jaguars win by one or two points.

Tennessee Titans (-1.5) at Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson threw for 301 inNew England last week, and although he threw two interceptions, he looked pretty good. In eight career games against the Titans, DeAndre Hopkins has averaged 102.3 receiving yards and has five scores. Even though I think the Titans are the better team, I'll take the Texans at home.

San Francisco 49ers (+7) at Arizona Cardinals

Seven points is a lot to give up, and I think the 49ers make this a close game. The Cardinals are on a short week as well. The 49ers are not good enough to win, but I'll take the points here as the Cardinalstake this onein a tight game.

New York Giants (+3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Giants played a division rival close and lost on a miraculous last-second FG last week, and Odell Beckham looked like his normal self. When Beckham is looking like he did last week, the Giants offense is so much better. I'll take the Giants to win here outright.

Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5) at San Diego Chargers

The Eagles are coming off of an emotional win, and have to travel cross-country. Those are ingredients for a let-down performance. However, they are going to have plenty of fans inside StubHub and the Chargers are struggling. The Eagles win by a touchdown.

Oakland Raiders (+2.5) at Denver Broncos

For the second straight week, Derek Carr has to face a stout defense. Last week, Carr and the Raiders did not get over the 100 offensive yard mark until the last drive of the game. The Broncos are at home and face a scuffling Raiders secondary. Broncos win by two touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts (+13) at Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have not lookedlike an elite team. While there's a chance they turn it on against the Colts, I believe they'll struggle a bit here and win by less than a touchdown.

Washington Redskins (+7) at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs keep their winning ways going, but not without a scare from the Redskins. Chiefs win on a late field goal.