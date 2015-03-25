Wedge to jump ship from Mariners

The Seattle Mariners will have a new manager when they take the field next season.

On Friday, Eric Wedge notified the club that he will not be back at the helm for 2014.

"I accept Eric's decision not to return and thank him for his hard work here the past three years. I want to wish him and his family all the best in the future," said Mariners general manager Jack Zduriencik.

The 45-year-old has compiled a 212-271 record in Seattle in almost three full seasons, including a 70-89 record heading into a season-ending three-game series with the Oakland Athletics.

Wedge was sidelined in late July after suffering a stroke, during which time bench coach Robby Thompson took over as skipper.