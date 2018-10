Brian Ortega scored a massive victory on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 123 in Fresno.

The 26-year-old fighter moved to 13-0 in his UFC career with an impressive win over Cub Swanson in the second round.

Ortega used the guillotine choke to end Swanson's night.

Check out Brian's postfight interview up top and watch what Dana White had to say about Ortega.

And, ICYMI, hear Brian's incredible story in his own words.