Washington's Ron Rivera says there's a 'cutoff point' with quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera wasn’t happy with quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ performance against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Rivera supported Haskins immediately after the game, but he changed his tune on Monday.

“There is. To me, there is,” Rivera said when asked whether there was a timeline for evaluating his quarterbacks. “Again – and you brought up the point and it’s a very good point – there are guys in that locker room that are playing to win. Again, we have to make sure that everybody is playing well enough to win at that point. There is a cutoff point for me, there is.”

Rivera also commented on what he needs to see from Haskins going forward.

“It’s all about showing growth. Again as we start preparing for Baltimore coming in early and obviously getting the game plan for the first day, looking at those things that are going to be installed and going out there and executing them – again, understanding: ‘OK, if I make a mistake and it’s here, I should’ve started with this guy or worked with that guy.’ Those are the things that you have to see every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. You want to see that," he said.

“The thing you’re really looking for on Friday is that it’s fast and it’s fluid, there’s not a lot of mistakes. Those first days are tough because there’s not a lot of installation. But Friday after having a couple days to work on things and review the tape, now you see it. I do mean it; it should be a mistake-free day. If we’re making mistakes – why? Get those things corrected. But, what happened where we made those mistakes That’s what I’m looking for as we go through Wednesday-Thursday, but especially Friday."

The Washington head coach didn’t get into the specifics on what it would take to bench Haskins. Through three games, Haskins completed 56.4% of his passes, which is ranked 32nd in the league among quarterbacks. He has four touchdowns and three interceptions and has a 6.2 yards-per-attempt average (30th in the NFL).

Washington has a 1-2 record, but is in first place in the dreadful NFC East. If Rivera decides to make a change at the position, quarterbacks Alex Smith and Kyle Allen will have a shot to take over.