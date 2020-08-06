Washington's Jack Del Rio on sharing political views: 'Not afraid to say I love my country'

Washington Football Team defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio isn’t one to hide his political beliefs, especially on social media, but the veteran coach attributes it to him not being “afraid to say I love my country.”

Del Rio spoke to The Athletic in an interview published Monday about openly sharing his opinions on political matters and the fallout that often follows.

WASHINGTON’S JACK DEL RIO HITS BACK AFTER FANS CRITICIZE HIM FOR BEING TRUMP SUPPORTER: ‘I’M 100% FOR AMERICA’

“I am open to discuss at any time with anyone my thoughts and respectfully have exchanges,” the coach explained. “It’s just not always possible in today’s environment. I think it’s important to be able to have your own opinion and respect for each other.”

He continued: “People may have an opinion that is different than mine, which is okay. I’m okay with actually having a conversation about it with anyone, including my players.”

Del Rio found himself under the spotlight in June after he sent out a series of political tweets where he was criticized for being a “Trump supporter.” He fired back, saying he’s “100% for America, if you’re not you can kiss my A$$.”

WASHINGTON’S RON RIVERA SAYS ALEX SMITH STILL IN THE RUNNING FOR STARTING QB

Del Rio took to Twitter on Monday to further explain his use of social media, which he described as “not really all that active.”

“Just not afraid to say I love my country,” he wrote in a tweet. “God Bless America and God Bless the men and women that have fought for our freedoms and those that serve now and keep us safe.”

Del Rio also addressed the issue of players opting out this season due to COVID-19 concerns, telling The Athletic, “I have personal views that would probably not sit well with my professional occupation right now.”

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He previously tweeted out in June: “I think most players understand the risk of playing the game of football. The priority is not trying to be perfectly safe. If so perhaps you should never drive your car.”