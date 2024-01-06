Expand / Collapse search
Washington Huskies

Washington's Dillon Johnson admits he's not 100% after injury but 'ready to rock and roll' for title game

Johnson was injured late in Monday's Sugar Bowl

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Dillon Johnson isn't missing the national championship no matter how much he's hurting.

The Washington running back injured both an ankle and knee while the Huskies were trying to run the clock out against No. 3 Texas in a CFP semifinal game.

It helped Texas get the ball with more time left, but Washington held on and avoided a collapse.

Dillon Johnson after score

Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Pac-12 championship game against the Oregon Ducks Dec. 1, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I've never been on the field and not been able to get up," Johnson said, via ESPN. "So, it was definitely a scary situation, one that I've never been in, and it sucked because I knew ... [I wasn't] meaning to hurt the team, but there definitely would've took a lot of time off the clock. So, we gave them another drive, and I hate that happening, but we came out with the win some way, somehow."

The injury looked like it could have been enough for him to miss time. Maybe if it were the regular season, that would be the case.

But this is the national championship.

Johnson was asked if he'd be 100% healthy for Monday's title game against Michigan.

Dillon Johnson running

Dillon Johnson of the Washington Huskies runs against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"Doubt it," he responded.

But it's the biggest game of his life, and even running backs coach Lee Marks said he and Johnson expect the running back will be "full go."

"It's all good," Johnson said. "I'll be ready to rock and roll and give whatever my team needs. I'll be ready to do it."

Johnson has rushed for 1,162 yards in 13 games this season. He put himself on the map with a 256-yard, four-touchdown performance against USC Nov. 11. He had combined for 430 in his previous seven games.

Washington Huskies celebrate touchdown

Dillon Johnson (7) of the Washington Huskies celebrates with Nate Kalepo (71) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at Husky Stadium Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Texas was able to contain him. He had just 49 rushing yards on 21 carries, but he managed to score twice.

Kickoff Monday is slated for 7:15 p.m. ET.

