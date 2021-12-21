Expand / Collapse search
Washington NFL
Washington Football Team taking notes from Cowboys, flies in own benches for Eagles game

The Cowboys had their own seating flown into FedEx Field on Dec. 12

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Washington Football Team is taking a page out of the Dallas Cowboys playbook for their remaining three games of the regular season and bringing their own heated benches to each game.

The team contacted the same company first used by the Cowboys back in Week 13 to have their own custom heated benches made to be used for the rest of the season, according to NBC Sports Washington. 

While the benches will make their debut for the Philadelphia Eagles game on Tuesday night, there could be more motivation for having them next week, when Washington travels to Dallas for their final NFC East matchup against the Cowboys. 

The rivalry between the two teams reached a boiling point when Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy guaranteed that Dallas would be walking away with a victory. Ron Rivera called the stunt a "big mistake," saying McCarthy "made it about him and what he said" and not about the players.

A general view of the Dallas Cowboys bench prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Dec. 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones escalated the situation when he had custom benches flown into FedEx Field. 

According to ESPN, the Cowboys got word from the Seattle Seahawks that the heated benches on the visitors' sideline at FedEx kept going out during their Nov. 30 matchup, prompting the team to get their own seating. 

A general view of the Dallas Cowboys bench prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Dec. 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The benches seemed to do the trick for the Cowboys as they beat Washington 27-20 that night. Perhaps at 6-7, WFT is hoping for that same luck.

