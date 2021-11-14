Washington's Chase Young suffers apparent leg injury on seemingly harmless play

Washington Football Team star Chase Young was helped off the field on Sunday after suffering an apparent knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Young was putting pressure on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter. Young tried to maneuver around left tackle Donovan Smith when he went down grabbing his right leg. He appeared to be in immediate pain.

The cart remained off the field and Young was helped off by trainers, but it appears that one of Washington’s best defensive linemen will be out a while.

He was later ruled out with a knee injury.

Young won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020. He was the No. 2 overall pick by Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact his rookie season. In 15 games, he recorded 7.5 sacks, forced four fumbles and recovered three of them, one for a touchdown.

This season, teams have made a point to add extra protection on the offensive line wherever Young lines up. Young has 1.5 sacks this season along with 25 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Washington was already without Montez Sweat, who fractured his jaw.