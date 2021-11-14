Expand / Collapse search
Washington NFL
Published

Washington's Chase Young suffers apparent leg injury on seemingly harmless play

Chase Young was the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Washington Football Team star Chase Young was helped off the field on Sunday after suffering an apparent knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Young was putting pressure on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter. Young tried to maneuver around left tackle Donovan Smith when he went down grabbing his right leg. He appeared to be in immediate pain.

Chase Young (99) of the Washington Football Team is tended to by medical staff after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField Nov. 14, 2021 in Landover, Md.

The cart remained off the field and Young was helped off by trainers, but it appears that one of Washington’s best defensive linemen will be out a while.

He was later ruled out with a knee injury.

Young won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020. He was the No. 2 overall pick by Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact his rookie season. In 15 games, he recorded 7.5 sacks, forced four fumbles and recovered three of them, one for a touchdown.

Chase Young (99) of the Washington Football Team is helped off the field after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField Nov. 14, 2021 in Landover, Md.

This season, teams have made a point to add extra protection on the offensive line wherever Young lines up. Young has 1.5 sacks this season along with 25 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Chase Young of the Washington Football Team reacts after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField Nov. 14, 2021 in Landover, Md.

Washington was already without Montez Sweat, who fractured his jaw.

