Warriors' Steve Kerr on Trump-Biden debate: 'I felt like I was watching the Jerry Springer show'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr compared the President Trump and Joe Biden debate on Tuesday night to a television show many people are familiar with in the United States.

“I watched for about 45 minutes and then I turned it off,” Kerr said about the 2020 Presidential Debate via The Athletic. “It was embarrassing…I felt like I was watching the Jerry Springer show. Is that even on anymore? That’s what it felt like.”

Kerr may have been one of many who lost interest in the debate, but it averaged 68.1 million viewers across eight broadcast and cable networks, with Fox News leading the way by attracting 17.8 million Americans.

The debate, which was moderated by "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace, was the highest-rated in cable news history and Fox News averaged a whopping 5.1 million viewers among the key demographic of adults age 25-54.

