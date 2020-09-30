Mark Cuban claims 'idiot' President Trump told him to run for office

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, claimed that President Trump once told him to run for president prior to the 2016 election.

Cuban, who made an appearance on the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, which aired on Wednesday, said that Trump is an “idiot” for how he’s running the country. Cuban added that he didn’t think Trump planned on winning the election in 2016, and he believes Trump became the president by “accident.”

“Look, personally I don't have a problem with the guy,” Cuban said. "Now professionally as the president, I think he's an idiot. You know, I never thought he was smart in talking to him.

“He said to me one time, 'I don't know if I'm going to win, but you should run for president someday,’” Cuban added. “He actually was the first person to ever tell me to run for president. But I just didn't get the sense that he thought he would win. I heard from people close to him he didn't think he would win either.”

During his appearance on the podcast, Cuban talked about why Americans would vote for Trump.

Cuban explained: “One of my friends in Texas explained it to me best when I said, 'Look, I know this guy, he's not smart. He only cares about himself. He's going to put himself ahead of the country, which effectively is what he's done. I said, 'Why are you voting for him?'

"He goes to me, 'I've been voting for politicians my entire life. You know what they've done for me? Nothing. You know the definition of insanity. I'm not voting for a politician.' That I think is what Donald walked through and what Donald walked into.

"I don't think [Trump] created a movement. I think he found a movement and rode it."

Cuban said that he and Trump had a falling out once. He said that he’s known Trump for more than two decades as an entrepreneur and businessman, but once he talked to him more, he said it “was just clear he wasn’t somebody who learned about anything.”

"When he first started to run, I said Donald Trump is the best thing to happen to politics because he speaks his mind,” Cuban said. “He's not a politician. I had no inkling that he might win. And so we would talk all the time after I said that, because I was supporting him. Because again, I didn't think he would win. And then as I started talking to him more about things, I asked him questions about real estate and he didn't really understand the financial side of real estate. ... That's where we kind of had our falling out."