Warriors' Steve Kerr mocks Trump's church photo

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has repeatedly been outspoken about President Trump, and on Monday, he made a sarcastic comment about Trump’s photo in front of St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C.

Kerr tweeted the photo of Trump holding a Bible and wrote: “I feel so much better seeing him hold the Bible. Now I know he is a moral man driven by family values and a strict set of personal ethics. This changes everything.”

Kerr also tweeted: “Not sure anyone out there needed confirmation that Trump holding a Bible was nothing more than a photo op and publicity stunt, but if you want proof, here you go…," sharing a YouTube video from 2019 when Trump was asked what his favorite Bible verse was.

On Monday, San Antonio Spurs legendary head coach Gregg Popovich also unleashed on Trump during the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, questioning his leadership and calling him “deranged” for doing the bare minimum to unite the country.

“It’s unbelievable,” Popovich told The Nation. “If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 percent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people. But he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now. That’s how deranged he is. It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good. And that’s all he’s ever been.

“He’s not just divisive. He’s a destroyer,” Popovich continued. “To be in his presence makes you die. He will eat you alive for his own purposes. I’m appalled that we have a leader who can’t say ‘Black Lives Matter.’ That’s why he hides in the White House basement. He is a coward. He creates a situation and runs away like a grade-schooler.

“Actually, I think it’s best to ignore him. There is nothing he can do to make this better because of who he is: a deranged idiot," he added.